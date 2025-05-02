Left Menu

Championing Pluralism: Emerging Technologies and Global Creativity

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the suppression of pluralism by colonialism and big power dominance. Speaking at WAVES, he advocated for voices in traditions, heritage, and creativity amid world order democratization. He stressed the responsible use of AI to democratize content ethically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:22 IST
Championing Pluralism: Emerging Technologies and Global Creativity
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the historical suppression of pluralism by colonialism and powerful nations.

During the Global Media Dialogue, he argued for the prominence of traditions and creativity as the international system undergoes democratization.

Jaishankar highlighted the need for responsibly managed artificial intelligence, emphasizing content democratization and ethical priorities in the evolving global discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025