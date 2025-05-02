Championing Pluralism: Emerging Technologies and Global Creativity
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the suppression of pluralism by colonialism and big power dominance. Speaking at WAVES, he advocated for voices in traditions, heritage, and creativity amid world order democratization. He stressed the responsible use of AI to democratize content ethically.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:22 IST
- Country:
- India
At the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the historical suppression of pluralism by colonialism and powerful nations.
During the Global Media Dialogue, he argued for the prominence of traditions and creativity as the international system undergoes democratization.
Jaishankar highlighted the need for responsibly managed artificial intelligence, emphasizing content democratization and ethical priorities in the evolving global discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
