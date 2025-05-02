Championing Pluralism: Emerging Technologies and Global Creativity

At the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the historical suppression of pluralism by colonialism and powerful nations.

During the Global Media Dialogue, he argued for the prominence of traditions and creativity as the international system undergoes democratization.

Jaishankar highlighted the need for responsibly managed artificial intelligence, emphasizing content democratization and ethical priorities in the evolving global discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)