Frontline Creativity: Murders Too Close, Love Too Far

Renowned filmmaker Dan Wolman's new movie, 'Murders Too Close, Love Too Far', co-directed with Indian filmmaker Manju Borah, was inspired by the 2012 Delhi protests against a heinous gang rape. Exploring themes of violence and corruption, it will premiere at the 24th Pune International Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:41 IST
Acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman has unveiled his latest work, 'Murders Too Close, Love Too Far', a gripping murder mystery inspired by distressing events he encountered during his 2012 visit to India. The film, which marks the first co-production between India and Israel, is set to premiere at the 24th Pune International Film Festival.

The idea for the film was conceived amid the tumultuous protests over the gang rape and murder of a physiotherapy intern in Delhi. Wolman, who was attending a film festival in the city, was deeply moved by the demonstrations, prompting collaboration with Indian filmmaker Manju Borah to bring the story to life.

The narrative weaves through two parallel plots of murder and love, intricately intertwining as the suspense builds. The complex storyline addresses universal themes of violence and corruption, with an ensemble cast that includes Siddharth Nipon Goswami and Seema Biswas. Wolman will also offer a workshop on independent filmmaking during the festival.

