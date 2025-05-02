Left Menu

Aamir Khan Calls for Boost in Cinema Infrastructure in India

Aamir Khan emphasizes the need for more cinemas in India to match nations like the US and China, urging investment in infrastructure during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:27 IST
On day two of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan highlighted a gap in India's cinema infrastructure. He voiced concern over the inadequate number of theaters compared to the country's massive population, stressing the need for investment to boost industry growth.

Khan noted that India, despite being a film-loving nation, significantly trails behind countries like the US and China in screen count. This shortage restricts access to blockbuster films, with only 2% of the population experiencing major releases in theaters.

The actor also criticized the current business model, which narrows the window between theatrical releases and streaming debuts, affecting box office success. Praising the government's WAVES initiative, Khan hopes for meaningful policy changes to fortify India's creative industry.

