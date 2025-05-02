Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Reflects on 'Jab We Met' and Its Global Appeal

'Jab We Met', starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, has become an iconic romantic film since its 2007 release. Kareena highlights its celebration of spirited young women. At WAVES 2025, she discusses the film's enduring impact and hints at potential future Hollywood ventures.

'Jab We Met', the beloved 2007 romantic film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, continues to be etched in the memories of Bollywood fans worldwide. At a panel at WAVES 2025, moderated by filmmaker Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor reflected on the film's timeless charm and its essence of a spirited Punjabi girl.

Kareena expressed her fondness for 'Jab We Met', recommending it to global audiences as a story that embodies the spirit and dreams of young Indian women. She emphasized how it continues to resonate with audiences everywhere. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, tells the story of a heartbroken tycoon, Aditya Kashyap, who finds love and purpose after meeting the vivacious Geet Dhillon on a train.

Kareena hinted at possible Hollywood opportunities, expressing openness to new ventures while maintaining her passion for Indian cinema. The WAVES 2025 summit, India's first dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors, brings together industry leaders and innovators from around the world for a four-day event focused on media and technology advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

