Left Menu

'House Arrest' Axed Amid Controversy Over Explicit Content

Ajaz Khan's 'House Arrest' show on Ullu was removed following backlash over its explicit content. A video sparked criticism from political figures and the public, leading to a National Commission for Women inquiry and demands for censorship. Key figures were summoned amid the app's ongoing scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:19 IST
'House Arrest' Axed Amid Controversy Over Explicit Content
reality show
  • Country:
  • India

The controversial reality show 'House Arrest', featuring actor Ajaz Khan, has been removed from the streaming service Ullu due to a growing scandal concerning its sexually explicit content. Public outrage erupted after a short clip showed women being pressured to perform intimate acts, prompting political and public demands for action.

In response, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Ullu CEO Vibhu Agarwal and Khan, previously a 'Bigg Boss' contestant, taking a firm stand against the content for promoting vulgarity and undermining consent. Political figures, like Shiv Sena Member Priyanka Chaturvedi, voiced strong criticisms and questioned regulatory gaps.

The debate intensified with demands from Maharashtra BJP's Chitra Wagh and public sentiment against the ease of accessing such content. The show, described as an uncensored variant of 'Bigg Boss', faced calls for a broader censorship of streaming platforms openly distributing explicit material.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025