'House Arrest' Axed Amid Controversy Over Explicit Content

The controversial reality show 'House Arrest', featuring actor Ajaz Khan, has been removed from the streaming service Ullu due to a growing scandal concerning its sexually explicit content. Public outrage erupted after a short clip showed women being pressured to perform intimate acts, prompting political and public demands for action.

In response, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Ullu CEO Vibhu Agarwal and Khan, previously a 'Bigg Boss' contestant, taking a firm stand against the content for promoting vulgarity and undermining consent. Political figures, like Shiv Sena Member Priyanka Chaturvedi, voiced strong criticisms and questioned regulatory gaps.

The debate intensified with demands from Maharashtra BJP's Chitra Wagh and public sentiment against the ease of accessing such content. The show, described as an uncensored variant of 'Bigg Boss', faced calls for a broader censorship of streaming platforms openly distributing explicit material.

(With inputs from agencies.)