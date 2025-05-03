Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Lairai Zatra: Stampede Leaves Six Dead and Dozens Injured

A deadly stampede occurred during the Lairai Zatra festival at a temple in North Goa, resulting in six deaths and over 70 injuries. The tragedy led to inquiries by the state government and expressions of concern by leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition parties demanded accountability and support for victims.

  Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra festival held in North Goa's Shirgao village claimed six lives, including two women, and left more than 70 injured, officials reported.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has launched a probe into the incident, which occurred around 3 am as thousands gathered at the temple.

Opposition and local parties criticized law enforcement failures, while Prime Minister Modi conveyed his condolences and support for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

