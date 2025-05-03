Creatorland: A New Era for India's Entertainment Industry

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decisive step towards revolutionizing India's entertainment industry by signing a significant deal at the ongoing WAVES Summit in Mumbai. This agreement, with CreativeLand Asia, marks the inception of a Transmedia Entertainment City in Andhra Pradesh, designed to energize job creation, skill development, and tourism.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai serves as the backdrop for this ambitious project, dubbed Creatorland. It promises to encompass theme parks, gaming zones, and global cinema co-production zones, aimed at fostering digital innovation.

The project is projected to draw investments up to Rs 10,000 crore over the next six years, channeling funds towards the construction of an AI-powered virtual studio complex. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister K Durgesh highlights the agreement as a commitment to creating a supportive environment for talent, innovation, and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)