Tragedy at Temple Festival: Stampede Claims Six Lives in Goa
A devastating stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in North Goa led to six fatalities and over 70 injuries. Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, announced a magisterial inquiry to investigate the tragedy thoroughly and ensure future safety measures at temple festivals.
A tragedy unfolded in North Goa as a stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple festival claimed six lives and injured more than 70 devotees. The incident occurred in the early hours, when thousands thronged the temple's narrow approach lanes for the annual celebration.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured a magisterial inquiry into the incident, aiming to uncover the causes behind the chaos. He visited the state's North Goa District Hospital to meet some of the injured and later inspected the scene of the tragedy.
In an official statement, Sawant committed to chairing a high-level meeting to scrutinize the situation and ensure preventive measures are put in place. The inquiry's findings will be made public, and safety protocols will be reinforced at future temple events across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
