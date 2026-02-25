Beware of Fake Websites: TTD Alerts Devotees Against Scams

On Wednesday, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) cautioned devotees against falling prey to fraudulent websites and brokers who claim to offer accommodation in Tirumala. This warning followed a complaint from a Kerala-based devotee, who reported being duped by a person falsely providing rooms under the guise of 'Karnataka Pravasi Soudha' in Tirumala.

The TTD's Vigilance Department launched an investigation, revealing that unauthorized individuals had created fake websites using the temple's images. These websites, which misrepresented the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, appeared prominently in search engine results and collected money from pilgrims via online payment methods.

In response, TTD has lodged formal complaints through its IT Department to law enforcement authorities, pursuing legal action against those operating such fraudulent websites. Furthermore, cases have been filed under the Copyright Act for the unauthorized use of TTD logos and temple images. Devotees are urged to use only the official TTD website for booking darshan, accommodation, and seva tickets, and to report any suspicious offers immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)