Record-Breaking London Marathon: Over 1.1 Million Applications for 2026

The London Marathon has shattered its previous record, with over 1.1 million applications received for the 2026 race. This astounding figure surpasses last year's mark, cementing its status as the world's most popular marathon. CEO Hugh Brasher praised the event as a celebration of humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The London Marathon has set a new world record, with over 1.1 million applications submitted for the 2026 race, organizers announced on Saturday. This surpasses the previous record of 840,318 applications received in the last public ballot.

A significant number of applications came from the UK, with nearly 870,000 participants, showing an almost equal representation of men and women. Additionally, around 264,000 international applicants joined the race for a spot in the prestigious marathon.

CEO Hugh Brasher celebrated this remarkable achievement, describing Marathon Day as an occasion that highlights the best of humanity. The recent 45th edition of the race saw over 56,000 runners cross the finish line, setting a world record.

