Odisha's Push for Global Recognition of Indigenous Sports at WAVES 2025

At the WAVES 2025 summit in Mumbai, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi of Odisha made a compelling case for the global recognition of India's indigenous sports.

Majhi underscored the cultural and social significance of traditional games like kabaddi and kho-kho, emphasizing their deeper connection to identity and teamwork.

He highlighted Odisha's pioneering efforts, including the establishment of a High-Performance Centre for Kho Kho, reinforcing the state's dedication to elevating indigenous sports professionally.

