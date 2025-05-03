Left Menu

Odisha's Push for Global Recognition of Indigenous Sports at WAVES 2025

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the importance of indigenous sports at WAVES 2025, advocating for global recognition of these traditional Indian games. He highlighted Odisha's initiatives, such as the establishment of a High-Performance Centre for Kho Kho, demonstrating commitment to elevating these sports as professional disciplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:25 IST
At the WAVES 2025 summit in Mumbai, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi of Odisha made a compelling case for the global recognition of India's indigenous sports.

Majhi underscored the cultural and social significance of traditional games like kabaddi and kho-kho, emphasizing their deeper connection to identity and teamwork.

He highlighted Odisha's pioneering efforts, including the establishment of a High-Performance Centre for Kho Kho, reinforcing the state's dedication to elevating indigenous sports professionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

