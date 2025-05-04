K V Rabiya: A Legacy of Literacy and Resilience

K V Rabiya, a celebrated social worker known for her influential role in Kerala's literacy movement, passed away at a local hospital on Sunday at the age of 59, following a brief illness, according to sources.

Despite being physically challenged by polio at the age of 14, Rabiya pursued her education from home on a wheelchair, eventually leading a major campaign in 1992 to promote adult literacy in her community of Tirurangadi, Malappuram district. Her efforts taught hundreds of people to read and write.

Her legacy includes the founding of 'Chalanam', an organization focused on continuing education, health awareness, and helping the physically challenged. In addition to her social work, she won the Padma Shri in 2022 and various other accolades throughout her life. Rabiya's journey is immortalized in her autobiography, 'Swapnangalku chirakukal undu'.

