Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Kicks Off Summer with Strong Opening

Marvel's latest blockbuster, 'Thunderbolts,' has made a significant impact as it debuts, generating $76 million from U.S. and Canadian box office sales during its opening weekend. Although the figures fell short of the recent 'Captain America' release, the revenues align with pre-weekend expectations. The Walt Disney-distributed film also garnered an impressive $86.1 million internationally.

'Thunderbolts' features a star-studded cast, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour, portraying anti-heroes on a mission against a supervillain. As the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it maintains the franchise's stronghold in cinema, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release signals a crucial period for Hollywood, which aims to rebound to pre-pandemic levels. The summer box office traditionally comprises about 40% of the annual theatrical revenue, from early May through Labor Day. 'Thunderbolts' is poised to contribute significantly to a vital season for the movie industry.

