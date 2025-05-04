Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Kicks Off Summer with Strong Opening
Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' launched the summer movie season with $76 million in North American ticket sales. Though slightly below 'Captain America: Brave New World,' the film amassed $162.1 million globally. Starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour, the movie is the 36th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel's latest blockbuster, 'Thunderbolts,' has made a significant impact as it debuts, generating $76 million from U.S. and Canadian box office sales during its opening weekend. Although the figures fell short of the recent 'Captain America' release, the revenues align with pre-weekend expectations. The Walt Disney-distributed film also garnered an impressive $86.1 million internationally.
'Thunderbolts' features a star-studded cast, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour, portraying anti-heroes on a mission against a supervillain. As the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it maintains the franchise's stronghold in cinema, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The release signals a crucial period for Hollywood, which aims to rebound to pre-pandemic levels. The summer box office traditionally comprises about 40% of the annual theatrical revenue, from early May through Labor Day. 'Thunderbolts' is poised to contribute significantly to a vital season for the movie industry.
