David Harbour Unveils the Intriguing Depths of 'DTF St. Louis'

David Harbour emphasizes that 'DTF St. Louis' goes beyond surface-level drama centered on a dating app. The HBO dark comedy delves into universal themes of human connection and friendship, revolving around three middle-aged adults in a complex love triangle that leads to an unexpected death.

Updated: 26-02-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 05:36 IST
David Harbour wants the audience to know that 'DTF St. Louis' transcends typical dating app narratives, offering a deep exploration of human connection and friendship. The 'Stranger Things' actor highlights the show's heartfelt essence during its premiere in Los Angeles, underscoring its universal appeal.

The HBO dark comedy, crafted by 'Wonder' writer Steve Conrad, follows the complicated lives of middle-aged adults entangled in a love triangle that ends in tragedy. The series, debuting on HBO Max, features Harbour as Floyd, an empathetic ASL interpreter, alongside Jason Bateman as an emotionally complex weatherman, Linda Cardellini as a secretive spouse, and Joy Sunday as a detective unraveling the mystery.

Cardellini explains the show's allure lies in its characters' complexity, capturing viewers with unexpected revelations. She notes the unpredictable narrative, crafted by Conrad, keeps the audience engaged as it unravels how one of the characters meets their untimely demise. The series serves as an exploration of individuals seeking genuine connection.

