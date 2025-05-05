Left Menu

Marvel's "Thunderbolts" Charges into Box Office with $162M Debut

Marvel film 'Thunderbolts' launched with a global box office earning of $162 million, marking a promising beginning for Hollywood's summer season. Despite aligning with forecasts, its $76 million U.S. debut fell short of 'Captain America's.' Reviews praise it as Marvel's best since 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 00:13 IST
Marvel's latest movie "Thunderbolts" has made a strong entrance into the global box office, raking in $162 million over the weekend. The film represents a key kickoff to the summer movie season, which is vital for Hollywood's annual box office earnings. It garnered $76 million in the U.S. and Canada alone, according to distributor Walt Disney.

Although its launch numbers stayed true to predictions, it still fell behind Marvel's 'Captain America: Brave New World,' which opened to $88.8 million domestically earlier in February. Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations Co. cited the film's 'decent start,' particularly considering it revolves around less-established characters from the Marvel universe.

Headlining talents Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan add to the film's appeal, setting the stage for Marvel's upcoming projects like 'Fantastic Four' and 'Avengers: Doomsday.' Despite a relatively slow reception in China, reviews suggest a positive reception globally, with Rotten Tomatoes granting it high marks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

