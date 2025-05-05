Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Trial in Sexual Abuse and Racketeering Case

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, renowned for his vibrant career in hip-hop and entrepreneurship, is heading to trial in New York for allegations of sexual abuse and racketeering. The charges allege Combs employed his vast business empire to exploit women through coercive and violent means.

The indictment, which reads like a plot against a crime syndicate leader, outlines a two-decade pattern of abuse involving Combs' associates and employees. It claims women were manipulated into participating in drug-fueled sex events termed 'Freak Offs', under threats of either promises to advance their entertainment careers or the risk of violence and exclusion.

Combs staunchly denies the allegations, defending that any group sexual conduct was consensual, with no coercion or criminal conspiracy involved. This case marks the pinnacle of a string of legal troubles for Combs, echoing previous incidents involving violence and allegations of misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)