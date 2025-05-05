Ajaz Khan and Ullu App Embroiled in 'House Arrest' Controversy

Ajaz Khan, who hosts the controversial show 'House Arrest' on the Ullu app, is at the center of a legal storm. The Amboli Police in Mumbai have summoned both Khan and the app's owner after accusations of streaming obscene content surfaced. This follows an FIR filed by a member of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), prompting police to record the app manager's statement.

Public outrage erupted when a video clip from 'House Arrest' went viral, leading to widespread criticism from political and social groups. Since its premiere on April 11, 2025, the show has been condemned for its alleged vulgarity. The Maharashtra State Women's Commission has received numerous complaints, particularly about inappropriate questions posed to contestants.

Furthermore, Ajaz Khan faces a rape accusation filed by a woman who alleges Khan promised her marriage and a role in his show. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In a related development, the Supreme Court has issued a notice seeking responses from major OTT platforms and social media companies about regulating obscene content, signaling a growing concern over content standards.

