Serene Woon Steps Up: Bridging Singapore and India for Tourism Growth

Serene Woon has been appointed as the Area Director-Designate for the Singapore Tourism Board, overseeing India, Middle East, and South Asia markets. With over a decade of experience, she aims to strengthen Singapore's ties with the Indian travel market, focusing on cultural and strategic growth.

  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's top tourism authority has named Serene Woon as the new Area Director-Designate for India, the Middle East, and South Asia, based in Mumbai starting July 1.

Woon, who has been with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) for over a decade, will lead pan-India marketing initiatives, focusing on West and South India, in addition to the Middle East and South Asia regions.

She brings extensive experience from her roles as Area Director in South Korea and Malaysia, where she successfully expanded market growth. Most recently, at Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, she played a pivotal role in formulating policies for Singapore's reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic.

With India's vibrant culture and growing global influence, Woon stated that this market is key for future growth. Markus Tan, Regional Director for STB, emphasized India's potential and expressed confidence in Woon's leadership to enhance Singapore's travel connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

