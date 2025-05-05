A Royal Salute: Commemorating 80 Years Since V-E Day

Marking 80 years since V-E Day, thousands lined London's streets as troops from Britain and NATO allies paraded to celebrate the landmark World War II anniversary.

Actor Timothy Spall recreated Winston Churchill's victory speech from 1945 as commemorations kicked off three days early, noting Monday's UK public holiday. The Cenotaph, Britain's war memorial, was adorned with Union Jack flags for the first time since 1920.

The procession swept past Buckingham Palace, where King Charles III took the salute. Maria Crook, 69, traveled from Devon, underscoring the event's importance in honoring those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)