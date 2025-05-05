Left Menu

A Royal Salute: Commemorating 80 Years Since V-E Day

Thousands gathered in London as British and allied troops paraded to mark 80 years since World War II ended in Europe. Timothy Spall recited Churchill's historic speech, and troops from NATO allies participated. The event underscores the significance of peace and remembrance amidst ongoing global conflicts.

Marking 80 years since V-E Day, thousands lined London's streets as troops from Britain and NATO allies paraded to celebrate the landmark World War II anniversary.

Actor Timothy Spall recreated Winston Churchill's victory speech from 1945 as commemorations kicked off three days early, noting Monday's UK public holiday. The Cenotaph, Britain's war memorial, was adorned with Union Jack flags for the first time since 1920.

The procession swept past Buckingham Palace, where King Charles III took the salute. Maria Crook, 69, traveled from Devon, underscoring the event's importance in honoring those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

