Equity Markets Steady Amid Economic Data, Supreme Court Deliberations
U.S. stock index futures remained stable as investors awaited economic data and potential Supreme Court rulings on Trump's tariffs. Reports on GDP and inflation are expected to provide insights into the U.S. economy. Tensions with Iran and downturns in technology stocks also shaped market sentiment.
U.S. stock index futures were largely stable on Friday as investors eagerly awaited significant economic data aimed at informing the trajectory of monetary policy easing, all while monitoring geopolitical tensions with Tehran and the high-stakes deliberation in the U.S. Supreme Court regarding Trump's tariffs.
Key economic indicators, like the anticipated estimate of fourth-quarter GDP and the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, among other business and consumer sentiment reports, are expected to shed light on the U.S. economy's health. Analysts predict a 3% annual rise in GDP following a 4.4% increase in the previous quarter.
Despite recent pressures, particularly in tech stocks due to overvaluation concerns and AI investment doubts, stability persisted in equity markets. Meanwhile, potential Supreme Court rulings on Trump's tariffs could lead to significant financial recalibrations. Pending geopolitical tensions, primarily between the U.S. and Iran, continue influencing market conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- stock
- index
- futures
- GDP
- tariffs
- Supreme Court
- technology
- market
- economy
ALSO READ
Economic Trials: Inflation Surge and GDP Dips Shake Wall Street
MoSPI Releases Key Report on Constant Price Methodology Ahead of New GDP Base Year Series
U.S. Stock Futures Dip Amid Economic Data Watch, Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Looms
High Stakes at the Supreme Court: $175 Billion in Tariffs in Question
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits