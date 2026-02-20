Arunachal Pradesh: From Frontier Economy to Vibrant Powerhouse

On Arunachal Pradesh's 40th Statehood Day, Governor K T Parnaik hailed the state's critical role in India's strategic strength and environmental security. He emphasized its importance in national security and its potential as a hydropower hub.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced significant hydropower projects as a cornerstone of economic transformation. Labeling 2025-2035 as the 'Decade of Hydropower,' he outlined ambitious plans for energy generation, employment growth, and economic expansion. Projects currently operational or under construction aim to position the state as a self-reliant energy leader.

Arunachal Pradesh also celebrates impressive progress in infrastructure, healthcare, and education, despite its challenging terrain. Advances in digital connectivity and e-governance, alongside agricultural innovations, underscore a broader trend of growth and sustainability, making the state a promising powerhouse within India.

