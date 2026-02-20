Arunachal Pradesh: From Frontier Economy to Vibrant Powerhouse
Arunachal Pradesh stands at the forefront of India's strategic and environmental landscape. Celebrating 40 years of statehood, the state is recognized for its national security significance and rich resources. Key initiatives in hydropower, infrastructure, and digital development are driving economic and social transformation.
- Country:
- India
On Arunachal Pradesh's 40th Statehood Day, Governor K T Parnaik hailed the state's critical role in India's strategic strength and environmental security. He emphasized its importance in national security and its potential as a hydropower hub.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced significant hydropower projects as a cornerstone of economic transformation. Labeling 2025-2035 as the 'Decade of Hydropower,' he outlined ambitious plans for energy generation, employment growth, and economic expansion. Projects currently operational or under construction aim to position the state as a self-reliant energy leader.
Arunachal Pradesh also celebrates impressive progress in infrastructure, healthcare, and education, despite its challenging terrain. Advances in digital connectivity and e-governance, alongside agricultural innovations, underscore a broader trend of growth and sustainability, making the state a promising powerhouse within India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
