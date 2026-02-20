J&K Government Promises 30,000 Job Opportunities by 2026
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated the commitment to address job vacancies, announcing the filling of over 30,000 positions by 2026. The government adopts measures like timely referral to recruiting agencies, streamlining procedures, and regular monitoring to ensure an efficient recruitment process.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his administration's commitment to tackling job vacancies by announcing plans to fill over 30,000 positions by 2026. This announcement was made in response to a question during the legislative Assembly's Budget session.
Abdullah highlighted that vacancies occur due to retirements, promotions, resignations, and other reasons across various government departments. To address this, institutional mechanisms for periodic assessments and timely referrals to recruiting agencies are in place.
The Chief Minister underscored additional measures like the advance identification of vacancies, time-bound requisitions to agencies, procedural streamlining, and administrative monitoring, aiming to ensure transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.
ALSO READ
Net Government Borrowings: Easing the Way for Private Sector Growth
Punjab Government Cracks Down on Charity to Banned Organizations
Shirtless Protest Erupts at AI Summit Against Government Policies
Government's Export Promotion Mission: A Catalyst for India's Global Apparel Ambitions
Government's Bold Steps to Boost E-Commerce Exports: A New Era for MSMEs