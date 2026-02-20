J&K Government Promises 30,000 Job Opportunities by 2026

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his administration's commitment to tackling job vacancies by announcing plans to fill over 30,000 positions by 2026. This announcement was made in response to a question during the legislative Assembly's Budget session.

Abdullah highlighted that vacancies occur due to retirements, promotions, resignations, and other reasons across various government departments. To address this, institutional mechanisms for periodic assessments and timely referrals to recruiting agencies are in place.

The Chief Minister underscored additional measures like the advance identification of vacancies, time-bound requisitions to agencies, procedural streamlining, and administrative monitoring, aiming to ensure transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.