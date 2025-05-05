Left Menu

Future of 'Savarkar Sadan': A Historic Landmark on the Brink of Redevelopment

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's historic residence 'Savarkar Sadan' in Mumbai is potentially facing redevelopment as discussions are ongoing between residents and a private developer. While the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak Trust owns a part of the building, redevelopment plans are still in preliminary stages.

Updated: 05-05-2025 23:28 IST
The historic 'Savarkar Sadan' in Mumbai's Shivaji Park may soon undergo redevelopment. Recent reports suggest that residents and a developer are in discussions about the transformation of this significant landmark.

The Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak Trust, which owns a room serving as a museum on the building's ground floor, is involved in these discussions. While most other owners have initiated redevelopment talks, no formal proposal has been submitted yet, sources revealed.

The Trust intends to preserve the building's historical essence by retaining its name and possibly securing more space in the revamped structure. Built in 1938, the residence has hosted pivotal meetings, notably those involving freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. As more land parcels are considered, the building's future remains under careful deliberation.

