Shah Rukh Khan stepped into the global limelight with a memorable debut at the Met Gala, donning an all-black bespoke ensemble designed by Sabyasachi. The outfit, rich in symbolic details like a crystal 'K' pendant, reflected the gala's theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

While some members of the foreign press needed a reminder of who Khan is, his signature charm and style left a lasting impression. Social media buzzed with reactions, some praising his humility and others critiquing the international media's oversight.

Khan's attire aimed to encapsulate an artistic expression of freedom, resisting oppression with style. His participation underscored the importance of Indian representation on global platforms, blending fashion with a statement of cultural identity.

