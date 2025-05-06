Left Menu

Under 25 Unveils 'Leaderboard' to Gamify Student Success

Under 25, India's leading youth media network, launches 'Leaderboard', a new app feature aimed at attracting Gen Z with gamification elements like XP, missions, and cash prizes. This dynamic system encourages students to engage, climb ranks, and earn real-world rewards, enhancing their personal growth and community status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:38 IST
Under 25 Unveils 'Leaderboard' to Gamify Student Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru, May 6th, 2025: India's largest youth media network, Under 25, has rolled out its latest app feature, 'Leaderboard'. This innovation taps into the motivational insights of today's students, intertwining fun with rewards to encourage learning. 'Leaderboard' incorporates a gamified approach designed to captivate Gen Z with XP, levels, missions, and cash prizes.

Designed with vibrant arcade-style visuals reminiscent of games like Mario and Minecraft, Leaderboard introduces seasonal rankings and weekly reward drops. The app becomes an interactive platform where students can rise through ranks by completing missions and engaging with content, as well as inviting friends. Top performers are rewarded with cash, brand coupons, exclusive badges, and community recognition.

Jeel Gandhi, CEO of Under 25, emphasizes that this initiative appeals to Gen Z's desire for progress and recognition. This strategic move aims to empower young individuals, motivating them to achieve more while enjoying the process. Under 25 continues to redefine youth ambitions in India with its interactive platform, promoting meaningful engagement and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025