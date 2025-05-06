Under 25 Unveils 'Leaderboard' to Gamify Student Success

Bengaluru, May 6th, 2025: India's largest youth media network, Under 25, has rolled out its latest app feature, 'Leaderboard'. This innovation taps into the motivational insights of today's students, intertwining fun with rewards to encourage learning. 'Leaderboard' incorporates a gamified approach designed to captivate Gen Z with XP, levels, missions, and cash prizes.

Designed with vibrant arcade-style visuals reminiscent of games like Mario and Minecraft, Leaderboard introduces seasonal rankings and weekly reward drops. The app becomes an interactive platform where students can rise through ranks by completing missions and engaging with content, as well as inviting friends. Top performers are rewarded with cash, brand coupons, exclusive badges, and community recognition.

Jeel Gandhi, CEO of Under 25, emphasizes that this initiative appeals to Gen Z's desire for progress and recognition. This strategic move aims to empower young individuals, motivating them to achieve more while enjoying the process. Under 25 continues to redefine youth ambitions in India with its interactive platform, promoting meaningful engagement and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)