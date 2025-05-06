AstaGuru Unveils 'Present Future' Auction Featuring Indian Art Pioneers

AstaGuru is set to present 'Present Future,' an auction showcasing a diverse array of contemporary Indian art pieces crafted by leading and emerging artists. This highly anticipated event will take place on May 7-8, 2025, and features over 50 works that have significantly influenced the current landscape of Indian art.

Among the standout offerings are two captivating pieces by renowned British-Indian artist Anish Kapoor. Lot no. 37, a 2007 acrylic, plexiglass, and paint sculpture, demonstrates Kapoor's mastery over dimension and depth. Notably, his smaller works offer a more intimate glimpse into his unique exploration of architecture and the metaphysical.

According to Manoj Mansukhani, CMO of AstaGuru, this auction represents the cultural and personal journeys of artists, reflecting a vivid experimental spirit. With a commitment to preserving cultural heritage, AstaGuru invites collectors worldwide to engage with these remarkable artworks through its trusted auction platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)