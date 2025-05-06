AstaGuru Unveils 'Present Future' Auction Featuring Indian Art Pioneers
AstaGuru's upcoming 'Present Future' auction will feature over 50 contemporary Indian art pieces from renowned artists, including Anish Kapoor's notable works. The event, set for May 7-8, 2025, highlights innovative and culturally rooted art, offering unique acquisition opportunities for collectors globally.
AstaGuru is set to present 'Present Future,' an auction showcasing a diverse array of contemporary Indian art pieces crafted by leading and emerging artists. This highly anticipated event will take place on May 7-8, 2025, and features over 50 works that have significantly influenced the current landscape of Indian art.
Among the standout offerings are two captivating pieces by renowned British-Indian artist Anish Kapoor. Lot no. 37, a 2007 acrylic, plexiglass, and paint sculpture, demonstrates Kapoor's mastery over dimension and depth. Notably, his smaller works offer a more intimate glimpse into his unique exploration of architecture and the metaphysical.
According to Manoj Mansukhani, CMO of AstaGuru, this auction represents the cultural and personal journeys of artists, reflecting a vivid experimental spirit. With a commitment to preserving cultural heritage, AstaGuru invites collectors worldwide to engage with these remarkable artworks through its trusted auction platform.
