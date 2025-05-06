A New Era in Royal Portraiture: King Charles and Queen Camilla Unveiled

This week, the official coronation portraits of Britain's reigning monarchs, King Charles and Queen Camilla, have been unveiled. The paintings are poised to blend royal tradition with modern humanity.

King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, posed for renowned artist Peter Kuhfeld, who captured the king's regal yet human essence against the backdrop of St James's Palace's Throne Room. Meanwhile, artist Paul Benney portrayed Queen Camilla in her ivory silk Coronation Dress, highlighting her role's historical significance.

The portraits will debut at the National Gallery before being permanently housed at Buckingham Palace, continuing a royal tradition dating back over 400 years. The paintings reflect a modern continuation of historical modes of royal representation, blending power with personal nuance.

(With inputs from agencies.)