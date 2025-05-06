A$AP Rocky Shines Alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's 'Highest 2 Lowest'

American rapper A$AP Rocky is set to share the screen with acclaimed actor Denzel Washington in the highly anticipated film 'Highest 2 Lowest'. The film is scheduled to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May 2025. In an interview with Variety, A$AP Rocky expressed his admiration for Washington, acknowledging that no matter how successful he becomes, he will always remain a "fan" and "student" of the celebrated actor.

Rocky described working with Washington as a "dream come true," yet admitted the challenge of maintaining composure around his idol. "I don't care how successful I am; I'll always be a student and a fan of certain people," he shared. The movie, starring Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice, and A$AP Rocky, is directed by renowned filmmaker Spike Lee.

For his role in the film, A$AP Rocky described himself as a "method actor," seeking to develop a realistic character. He credited Spike Lee for fostering creative freedom, saying, "Spike was open to me creating my character." Initially, his character was named MC Microphone Checka, but Rocky suggested "Yung Felon," and Lee was receptive to his input. The rapper's dedication extended beyond the silver screen, as he attended the Met Gala 2025 with his wife Rihanna in New York City.

