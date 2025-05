Harshvardhan Rane Declines 'Sanam Teri Kasam' Sequel Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a recent development, actor Harshvardhan Rane publicly declared his intention to withdraw from the 'Sanam Teri Kasam' sequel if it includes any former cast members. This announcement is implicitly directed at his previous co-star, Mawra Hocane, a Pakistani actress who recently criticized India's military operations.

The controversy arose after Hocane aired comments against India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror hubs in Pakistan. Rane, citing his love for his country, stated he cannot partake in a project with individuals making derogatory remarks about India.

Despite the film's past successes and widespread appreciation over time, Rane insists on prioritizing national pride over cinematic re-appearances, amidst escalating Indo-Pakistan tensions following recent hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)