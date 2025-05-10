Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Swami Sri Yukteswar: A Reverent Tribute

The 170th birth anniversary of Swami Sri Yukteswar was celebrated at Yogoda Ashram in Ranchi. Devotees took part in an online meditation session led by Swami Gokulananda Giri. The event included bhajans, a Guru puja, and the distribution of prasad. Yukteswar, the guru of Paramahansa Yogananda, remains influential through his work, 'The Holy Science.'

  • Country:
  • India

Ranchi witnessed a spiritual gathering on Saturday as the 170th birth anniversary of Swami Sri Yukteswar was celebrated at Yogoda Ashram. The day commenced with a special online meditation led by Swami Gokulananda Giri, attracting participation from devotees nationwide.

The tribute continued with soul-stirring bhajans led by Brahmachari Satsangananda, alongside other sannyasis. A Guru puja was conducted, paying homage to Yukteswar, celebrated for his seminal work, 'The Holy Science,' published in 1894.

Paramahansa Yogananda, Yukteswar's disciple, influenced many notable personalities like Steve Jobs. The religious festivities concluded with the distribution of prasad, fostering a spirit of community among attendees.

