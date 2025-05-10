Left Menu

Ishaan Khatter Unravels 'The Royals': A Hilarious Take on Actor Entourages

Ishaan Khatter addresses the conversation surrounding actor entourages, highlighting both humorous and serious elements in his new series 'The Royals'. Streaming on Netflix, the show pokes fun at extravagant entourage costs, contrasting them with Khatter's diverse personal experiences on set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:00 IST
Ishaan Khatter Unravels 'The Royals': A Hilarious Take on Actor Entourages
Ishaan Khatter
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent conversation, Ishaan Khatter shared his insights on the ongoing debate about the necessity of entourages for actors, underscoring that the decision should rest in the hands of the artists themselves.

His latest project, 'The Royals', streaming on Netflix, humorously critiques the escalating expenses associated with actor entourages, which can significantly impact production budgets.

The series, starring Khatter as a modern-day prince, alongside Bhumi Pednekar, provides a comical exploration of this subject while offering a fresh perspective rooted in Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025