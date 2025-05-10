Ishaan Khatter Unravels 'The Royals': A Hilarious Take on Actor Entourages

In a recent conversation, Ishaan Khatter shared his insights on the ongoing debate about the necessity of entourages for actors, underscoring that the decision should rest in the hands of the artists themselves.

His latest project, 'The Royals', streaming on Netflix, humorously critiques the escalating expenses associated with actor entourages, which can significantly impact production budgets.

The series, starring Khatter as a modern-day prince, alongside Bhumi Pednekar, provides a comical exploration of this subject while offering a fresh perspective rooted in Indian culture.

