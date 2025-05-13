Remembering Samuel French: A Celebrated Actor's Legacy

Samuel French, an actor known for his roles in significant productions like 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Fear the Walking Dead', and 'Texas Rising', has passed away at the age of 45. French succumbed to cancer in Waco, Texas, after a determined year-long battle with the disease.

Born on January 26, 1980, French's family moved to Clifton, Texas, when he was three years old. He began his acting journey after completing high school in Texas, heading to Austin and later Dallas to pursue his craft. His early credits include roles in popular series such as 'Texas Rising' and 'Fear the Walking Dead', along with film roles in titles like 'Pegasus: Pony With a Broken Wing' and the upcoming 'Blood Dried Hands'. His final role was Detective Bernard Crooke in the film 'Towpath' by Paul Sinacore, who praised French's contribution as crucial to the movie's development.

Sinacore expressed his grief on social media, emphasizing French's unique dedication and impact on the film. French's family, including his daughter Madison, parents Thomas and Evelyn, and brothers Andy and Danny, survive him. His participation in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will also be remembered fondly.

(With inputs from agencies.)