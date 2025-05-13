Halle Berry Adjusts to Cannes' Stricter Dress Code

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry was unexpectedly challenged by the Cannes Film Festival's newly revised dress code, compelling her to alter her outfit choice at the last moment, she revealed to reporters on Tuesday. The updated rules prohibit nudity and elaborate, voluminous outfits that can obstruct others and complicate seating arrangements in the theater. Organizers have stated they might deny red carpet access to those who do not adhere to these guidelines.

Berry, serving as a jury member at this year's festival, expressed her frustration at a news conference, noting her inability to wear a dress by Gupta due to its oversized train. The actress, who won an Oscar for her role in the 2001 film 'Monster's Ball,' shared, 'I had to make a pivot. But the nudity part I do think is probably also a good rule.' In previous years, many celebrities and guests have tested the festival's dress code with extravagant trains, sheer dresses, and revealing outfits.

Furthermore, the dress code now formally permits elegant flat shoes on the red carpet, a decision praised by jury president Juliette Binoche. The French film star commented on Tuesday, 'On the heel side, I think it's a very good idea, by experience.'

