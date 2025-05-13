Left Menu

Inglewood Welcomes Hollywood Park Studios for LA28 Games

A new film studio, Hollywood Park Studios, will open in Inglewood, California, spearheaded by Rams owner Stan Kroenke. The facility will host international broadcasters for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games, and aims to integrate media, entertainment, and technology in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:34 IST
Inglewood is set to host Hollywood Park Studios, a cutting-edge film studio spearheaded by Rams owner Stan Kroenke. Announced on Tuesday, the facility will serve as an integral part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games, offering a home to international broadcasters covering the event.

Hollywood Park, a sprawling 300-acre site where SoFi Stadium is located, will be the base for this ambitious venture. The new studios will initially function as the International Broadcast Center (IBC) during the Games, accommodating media rights holders from around the globe. LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover emphasized the site's significance as a key venue for the Games.

Kroenke envisions Hollywood Park as a comprehensive urban development, blending media, entertainment, and technology. Beyond the 2028 Games, Hollywood Park Studios aims to welcome new industries, further cementing the location's vital position in Los Angeles' vibrant community. Construction is slated to begin later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

