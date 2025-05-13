Kim Kardashian Confronts 'Grandpa Robbers' in Emotional Trial Testimony

Celebrity billionaire Kim Kardashian provided emotional testimony on Tuesday during the trial of the gang known as the 'grandpa robbers'. The group is accused of robbing Kardashian of millions worth of jewelry at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

During her testimony, Kardashian recounted the fear and confusion she experienced as the robbery unfolded. Believing it might be a terrorist attack, she described her initial disbelief and terror when armed suspects entered her room, leading her to fear for her life and safety.

The aftermath of the traumatic event has significantly impacted Kardashian's life, prompting her to increase security measures. Despite receiving an apology from one suspect, she emphasized the lasting emotional impact and expressed hope for the suspects' rehabilitation.

