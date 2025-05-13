Left Menu

Kim Kardashian Confronts 'Grandpa Robbers' in Emotional Trial Testimony

Kim Kardashian shared her harrowing account of the 2016 Paris robbery in court, recalling the fear and trauma of the incident. The 'grandpa robbers' are accused of stealing millions in jewelry. Kardashian expressed both gratitude for the legal process and hope for the rehabilitation of the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:02 IST
Kim Kardashian Confronts 'Grandpa Robbers' in Emotional Trial Testimony
Kim Kardashian

Celebrity billionaire Kim Kardashian provided emotional testimony on Tuesday during the trial of the gang known as the 'grandpa robbers'. The group is accused of robbing Kardashian of millions worth of jewelry at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

During her testimony, Kardashian recounted the fear and confusion she experienced as the robbery unfolded. Believing it might be a terrorist attack, she described her initial disbelief and terror when armed suspects entered her room, leading her to fear for her life and safety.

The aftermath of the traumatic event has significantly impacted Kardashian's life, prompting her to increase security measures. Despite receiving an apology from one suspect, she emphasized the lasting emotional impact and expressed hope for the suspects' rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025