Delhi's Patriotic Rally Honors Armed Forces with Vigorous March

Thousands gathered on Kartavya Path Tuesday, filling the air with patriotic fervor as the Delhi government led a tribute march honoring the Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor.

With tricolors held high, chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' echoed as the procession proceeded from India Gate to the National War Memorial, buoyed by rousing patriotic songs.

Led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the rally included schoolchildren, NCC cadets, civil defense volunteers, and BJP workers. Participants expressed pride through banners supporting Indian soldiers and condemning terrorism, while emphasizing the strength and courage of Indian women in the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)