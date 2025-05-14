The Menendez Brothers' Redemption: A Fresh Plea in Court

Three cousins of Lyle and Erik Menendez appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday, advocating for the brothers' release from the life sentences they are serving for murdering their parents 35 years ago. The siblings, aged 57 and 54, attended the proceedings via live video from San Diego prison, asking for re-sentencing.

Their appeal hinges on new evidence supporting their claims of sexual abuse by their father. Convicted in 1996 for first-degree murder, they were sentenced to life without parole for killing Jose and Kitty Menendez in 1989. Former LA County District Attorney George Gascon, citing both this evidence and their clean prison records, has petitioned for re-sentencing.

Opposing the petition, current DA Nathan Hochman said the brothers haven't accepted full responsibility for their crimes. However, their cousins testified about their rehabilitation, describing them as 'miraculously wonderful human beings.' The hearing, focused on themes of redemption, follows a recent surge in public interest through documentaries highlighting these new abuse allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)