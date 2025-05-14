Goodison Park: New Home for Everton Women's Team as Men's Team Bids Farewell

Goodison Park is set to become the new home for Everton's women's team next season, as announced by the English club. The stadium has long been a fixture for the men's team, which will be relocating to a newly constructed venue at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Instead of facing demolition, Goodison Park will join the Women's Super League, hosting matches previously played at Walton Hall Park. Everton's captain, Megan Finnigan, emphasized the move as a pivotal moment in the evolution of women's football, celebrating the stadium's storied heritage and community connections.

The transition also involves academy matches and stadium upgrades, aligning with the Goodison Legacy project initiated in 2020. The men's team, having called Goodison Park home since 1892, will play their final match against Southampton on Sunday.

