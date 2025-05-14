Left Menu

Social Media Firestorm: Influencer Faces Legal Action for Anti-National Remarks

Malayalam television personality Akhil Marar is under legal scrutiny after allegedly making anti-national remarks in a video shared on social media. Kerala Police have filed a case under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to recover the deleted video.

Kerala Police have initiated legal proceedings against Akhil Marar, a noted Malayalam television and social media influencer, due to alleged anti-national comments made in a video shared online.

An official from the Kottarakkara police station confirmed on Wednesday that Marar faces charges under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a non-bailable offense linked to activities jeopardizing India's sovereignty and unity.

The complaint, lodged by local BJP leader Anish Kizhakkekkara, prompted the investigation. Authorities are currently working to retrieve the deleted video for further action.

