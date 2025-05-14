Social Media Firestorm: Influencer Faces Legal Action for Anti-National Remarks

Kerala Police have initiated legal proceedings against Akhil Marar, a noted Malayalam television and social media influencer, due to alleged anti-national comments made in a video shared online.

An official from the Kottarakkara police station confirmed on Wednesday that Marar faces charges under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a non-bailable offense linked to activities jeopardizing India's sovereignty and unity.

The complaint, lodged by local BJP leader Anish Kizhakkekkara, prompted the investigation. Authorities are currently working to retrieve the deleted video for further action.

