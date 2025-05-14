Left Menu

Unpacking Innovation: National Challenge Aims to Boost Creative Solutions

The Indian Institute of Packaging launched the National Packaging Innovation Challenge to promote sustainable and innovative packaging among students and startups. The challenge aims to advance Aatmanirbhar Bharat, export packaging, and MSMEs, amid rising global demand. The global biodegradable packaging market is projected to reach USD 176.9 billion by 2032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:42 IST
Unpacking Innovation: National Challenge Aims to Boost Creative Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) has unveiled the National Packaging Innovation Challenge, a competition encouraging students and startups to develop innovative and scalable packaging solutions. This initiative aligns with India's goals of promoting sustainable packaging, especially for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', alongside boosting export-related innovations.

During the foundation day event, Chairman Sunil Jain highlighted the focus on environmentally friendly packaging options. He underscored the importance of engaging the youth, given the surge in global demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Additionally, a live 'Packathon' was hosted to address industry-specific challenges in real time.

According to IIP's Additional Director & Regional Officer Tanweer Alam, the biodegradable packaging market worldwide is set to grow significantly, from USD 98.7 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 176.9 billion by 2032. With India's plastics export projected to double by 2027, the packaging industry is ripe for a transformative wave led by skilled young professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025