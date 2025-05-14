Unpacking Innovation: National Challenge Aims to Boost Creative Solutions

The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) has unveiled the National Packaging Innovation Challenge, a competition encouraging students and startups to develop innovative and scalable packaging solutions. This initiative aligns with India's goals of promoting sustainable packaging, especially for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', alongside boosting export-related innovations.

During the foundation day event, Chairman Sunil Jain highlighted the focus on environmentally friendly packaging options. He underscored the importance of engaging the youth, given the surge in global demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Additionally, a live 'Packathon' was hosted to address industry-specific challenges in real time.

According to IIP's Additional Director & Regional Officer Tanweer Alam, the biodegradable packaging market worldwide is set to grow significantly, from USD 98.7 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 176.9 billion by 2032. With India's plastics export projected to double by 2027, the packaging industry is ripe for a transformative wave led by skilled young professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)