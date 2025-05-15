Bridgerton: A Romantic Era Renewed

Netflix has officially renewed the widely acclaimed romance period drama 'Bridgerton' for an exciting continuation into seasons five and six. Fans can anticipate the fourth season's arrival in 2026, as the gripping tale of the Bridgerton family unfolds further.

Set during the enchanting Regency era, the upcoming season will center around the intriguing character of Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, and the captivating Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha. The show began captivating audiences with its first season release in 2020, achieving runaway success.

Season four will consist of eight episodes under the adept direction of showrunner Jess Brownell, who is joined by executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and others. Previously, the series highlighted the romantic journeys of other Bridgerton siblings, maintaining a star-studded cast that includes beloved actors like Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, and many more.

(With inputs from agencies.)