Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler Team Up for Henry Dunham's Crime Saga 'Enemies'

Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler star in Henry Dunham's new film 'Enemies'. The crime drama will begin filming in Chicago with a $25 million budget. White, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner, reflects on his recent accolades and appreciation for his collaborators.

Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler (Photo: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Emmy Award winner Jeremy Allen White and Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler are set to lead Henry Dunham's highly anticipated crime saga, 'Enemies', according to Deadline. Dunham, who is directing and writing the film, has announced that shooting will commence in the summer in Chicago, with a budget of $25 million.

The plot of 'Enemies' delves into the intense encounter between a relentless detective and a notorious contract killer in a suspenseful cat-and-mouse chase, Deadline reports. Dunham is known for his 2018 crime thriller, 'The Standoff at Sparrow Creek,' about an ex-law enforcement officer investigating a shooting at a police funeral.

In recent achievements, Jeremy Allen White clinched a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical, as reported by Variety. Despite his absence from the ceremony, White expressed his delight at winning the award, marking his second consecutive win for his role in 'The Bear'.

White's acceptance speech, filled with emotion, conveyed gratitude to his peers and collaborators. 'My heart is just beating right out of its chest,' he stated, acknowledging the Academy and his fellow nominees. He paid homage to 'The Bear's' creators, Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, and his dedicated co-stars for their contributions to the series' success.

