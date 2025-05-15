Left Menu

Birdwatching: A Catalyst for Environmental Stewardship

A study by IIM Lucknow explores how birdwatching can promote environmental responsibility among tourists. Research suggests enhanced birdwatching experiences motivate eco-friendly behavior. With more than 1,300 bird species, India can leverage avi-tourism to boost conservation efforts. The framework aids tourism operators and policymakers in fostering sustainable tourism practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, have found that birdwatching may encourage tourists to adopt environmentally-responsible behavior. Their study, published in the esteemed journal 'Tourism Recreation Research,' examines how birdwatching immerses participants in nature, fostering their motivation toward eco-friendly actions.

Co-authors Anirban Chakraborty from IIM Lucknow and Debankur Saha of IFMR Graduate Business School applied the Stimulus-Organism-Response framework to analyze feedback from over 300 birdwatching tourists. The study emphasizes the importance of quality experiences, such as skilled guides and informative encounters, in promoting environmental stewardship.

With over 1,300 bird species, India holds a significant opportunity for avi-tourism, which could generate conservation funds. The research offers a guide for tourism operators and policymakers to enhance tourist experiences and develop policies that promote sustainability, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.

(With inputs from agencies.)

