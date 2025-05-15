Birdwatching: A Catalyst for Environmental Stewardship

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, have found that birdwatching may encourage tourists to adopt environmentally-responsible behavior. Their study, published in the esteemed journal 'Tourism Recreation Research,' examines how birdwatching immerses participants in nature, fostering their motivation toward eco-friendly actions.

Co-authors Anirban Chakraborty from IIM Lucknow and Debankur Saha of IFMR Graduate Business School applied the Stimulus-Organism-Response framework to analyze feedback from over 300 birdwatching tourists. The study emphasizes the importance of quality experiences, such as skilled guides and informative encounters, in promoting environmental stewardship.

With over 1,300 bird species, India holds a significant opportunity for avi-tourism, which could generate conservation funds. The research offers a guide for tourism operators and policymakers to enhance tourist experiences and develop policies that promote sustainability, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.

