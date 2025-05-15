Karnataka High Court Grants Sonu Nigam Temporary Relief Amidst Controversy
The Karnataka High Court has ordered no coercive action against Sonu Nigam regarding a criminal case for remarks made during a concert. The court allowed Nigam to appear via video link for his statement. This stems from allegations of public mischief after comments made about a terror attack.
The Karnataka High Court has granted temporary relief to singer Sonu Nigam, barring any coercive measures against him concerning a recent criminal case. The issue arose after Nigam allegedly made contentious remarks during a concert, linked to a terror attack reference, which led to a public mischief complaint.
The court has permitted Nigam to provide his statement through video conferencing if required by the investigating officer. Should a physical appearance be deemed necessary, the officer is to visit Nigam, with the singer covering the associated costs. This decision follows the defense's argument that the complaint was motivated by publicity and lacked substance under IPC Section 505.
Despite arguments from the State asserting the need to scrutinize Nigam's comments, the court insisted on non-coercive measures provided there is cooperation with the investigation. The proceedings underscore the high-profile nature of the case and considerations of legal processes in balancing conveniences and judicial scrutiny.
