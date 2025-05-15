Masala Boba: A New Cinematic Bridge Between Asia and the Middle East

Light House Productions in collaboration with Kleos Entertainment Group has announced their forthcoming international feature film, Masala Boba. This action-packed cross-cultural adventure comedy is set to commence principal photography in early 2026, promising thrilling entertainment.

Acclaimed director Uzair Merchant helms this unique project, which marks the first official co-production between Asian and Middle Eastern cinema. According to the filmmakers, Masala Boba is crafted to weave together high-energy action sequences, intelligent comedy, and deep cultural contexts, an exciting tapestry for global audiences.

Filmed in English, the production promises an immersive experience that embraces themes of identity, mischief, and multiculturalism, set against the backdrop of a captivating international adventure. Producer Cindy Shyu from Light House Productions emphasized Masala Boba's global storytelling and the film's Cannes debut as a testament to their commitment to cultural collaboration in cinema.

Jennifer Jao, Vice Chairperson of Taipei Film Commission, noted the film reflects their vision of innovative storytelling, supporting international co-productions. Co-Producer Gayathiri Guliani of Kleos Entertainment Group highlighted the story's representation of the Middle East as a cultural crossroads, expressing gratitude for the support from both the Taipei Film Commission and Middle East Film Authorities.

Currently in pre-production, Masala Boba is more than just a film; it represents a fresh wave of creative partnerships and international narratives, strengthening cinematic ties between Asia and the Middle East.

