Cassie Takes the Stand: The Battle Against Diddy

In a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday, Casandra Ventura, the former girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs, began what promises to be an intense cross-examination. Ventura, better known by her stage name Cassie, has accused the rap mogul of rape and over a decade of violent abuse.

Combs, who faces five felony counts including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, the 55-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records could serve a minimum sentence of 15 years up to life in prison. The proceedings continue in federal court as Combs remains held in a Brooklyn jail.

Ventura, now married and expecting her third child, alleges Combs coerced her into drug-fueled sexual episodes during their 11-year relationship which ended in 2018. Her testimony is a key component of the case against Combs, which has roots in a civil suit she filed in November 2023. Combs has consistently denied the allegations, asserting that his relationships were consensual.

