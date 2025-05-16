Left Menu

Enhancing Pilgrimage Ease: Address Jabal Omar Makkah Introduces Convenient Walkway

Address Jabal Omar Makkah elevates guest experience by introducing Address Walkway, providing seamless access to Masjid Al Haram. Various transportation options like golf carts and shuttles enhance convenience and comfort. This development supports pilgrims and visitors, combining tradition with modern amenities for an unparalleled stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Makkah | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Makkah, the Address Jabal Omar Makkah hotel has enhanced its services by unveiling the Address Walkway, a new pathway that allows guests quick access to the Masjid Al Haram. This addition underscores the property's commitment to blending world-class hospitality with spiritual significance.

Nicolas Bellaton, head of Emaar Hospitality Group, emphasized that the Address Walkway underscores their dedication to providing exceptional service. Eng Saleh Al Habdan of Jabal Omar Development noted the path's role in facilitating pilgrims' spiritual journeys.

The walkway, situated beneath the Sky Mussallah, offers visitors multiple modes of transportation, including golf carts, escalators, and shuttles, accommodating all mobility needs. With its combination of tradition and modern luxury, the Address Walkway promises an unforgettable stay for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

