Enhancing Pilgrimage Ease: Address Jabal Omar Makkah Introduces Convenient Walkway

In Makkah, the Address Jabal Omar Makkah hotel has enhanced its services by unveiling the Address Walkway, a new pathway that allows guests quick access to the Masjid Al Haram. This addition underscores the property's commitment to blending world-class hospitality with spiritual significance.

Nicolas Bellaton, head of Emaar Hospitality Group, emphasized that the Address Walkway underscores their dedication to providing exceptional service. Eng Saleh Al Habdan of Jabal Omar Development noted the path's role in facilitating pilgrims' spiritual journeys.

The walkway, situated beneath the Sky Mussallah, offers visitors multiple modes of transportation, including golf carts, escalators, and shuttles, accommodating all mobility needs. With its combination of tradition and modern luxury, the Address Walkway promises an unforgettable stay for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)