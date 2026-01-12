Shri Mahakal Festival: A Confluence of Art and Spirituality
The Shri Mahakal Festival, a five-day cultural confluence, will feature performances by renowned artists like Shankar Mahadevan and Sona Mahapatra. Taking place in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, this event will explore themes of art, music, and spirituality, showcasing both local and international talents.
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated Shri Mahakal Festival is set to commence on January 14 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Featuring an impressive lineup, the festival will spotlight performances from iconic artists, including singers Shankar Mahadevan and Sona Mahapatra, alongside international troupes from Indonesia and Sri Lanka.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the festival at Shri Mahakal Mahalok, offering a platform for art, music, and thought-provoking discussions. The event is a joint effort by the Veer Bharat Trust and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, celebrating cultural heritage in a temple town setting.
Highlighting the festival's diverse offerings, the artistic showcase will conclude with a Shiva-centric dance drama. Attendees can experience traditional folk dances from various regions, reflect the rich tapestry of India's cultural landscape, ensuring the festival's international appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
