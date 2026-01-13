Left Menu

Synergy Exposures Unveils Mega B2B Expo for Food and Hospitality Innovation

An upcoming B2B expo in Bengaluru aims to unite the food, beverage, bakery, and hospitality sectors under one roof, offering comprehensive solutions for business growth. The event, organized by Synergy Exposures & Events, promises networking opportunities with over 150 exhibitors and participation from 35 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major initiative to streamline the food and hospitality sectors, Synergy Exposures & Events has announced an Integrated B2B Expo, set to take place from January 20 to 22 in Bengaluru. The event aims to gather the industry's diverse players, offering comprehensive solutions for procurement and growth.

Hosted at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, the expo will feature multiple exhibitions, including a Food & Drink Processing Expo, supported by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, and a Bakers Technology Fair, backed by the Ministry of MSME. The goal is to enable faster sourcing decisions and measurable business outcomes through meaningful interactions.

The expo will cater to business owners and executives, providing access to manufacturers and solution providers. With over 150 exhibitors and participation from more than 35 countries, the event is positioned to foster partnerships and innovation in the food and hospitality ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

