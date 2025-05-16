Remembering Charles Strouse: The Broadway Legend Behind 'Annie' and 'Bye Bye Birdie'
Charles Strouse, a three-time Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist known for Broadway hits like 'Annie' and 'Bye Bye Birdie', passed away at 96. He contributed to over 30 musicals and was recognized in both the Songwriters and Theatre Halls of Fame. Strouse also worked on notable film scores.
Charles Strouse, the acclaimed composer and lyricist recognized with three Tony Awards, passed away at the age of 96, confirmed a spokesman for the family. Known for his iconic scores in 'Annie' and 'Bye Bye Birdie', Strouse's contributions to Broadway are both vast and significant.
Throughout his career, Strouse crafted the music for more than 30 musicals, 14 of which graced Broadway stages. His pioneering work on the 1960 musical 'Bye Bye Birdie' earned him his first Tony Award, while 'Annie' secured him his third, with the show performing over 2,377 times worldwide.
Strouse's enduring legacy extends beyond the theater, having scored films like 'Bonnie & Clyde' and others that garnered Grammy recognition. His collaborations include works with Stephen Schwartz on 'Rags' and celebrated productions like 'Golden Boy.' Strouse's autobiography 'Put on a Happy Face' commemorates his illustrious career.
